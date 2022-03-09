BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $31,502.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00033646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00102632 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.