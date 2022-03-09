Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOMH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Boomer has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Boomer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boomer (BOMH)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.