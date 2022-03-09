Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOMH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Boomer has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

