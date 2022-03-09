Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 111,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.68.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
