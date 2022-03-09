Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 111,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

