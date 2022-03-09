BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 1,683,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.