Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

BNR opened at €66.08 ($71.83) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.82. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.