Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

BNR opened at €66.08 ($71.83) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.82. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

