Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

EAT stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 30,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,753. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

