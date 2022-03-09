British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.05).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.46. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

