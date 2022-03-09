Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,817. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

