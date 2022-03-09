Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report $10.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.49 million to $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.