Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.38. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,077,000 after purchasing an additional 209,378 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 861,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

