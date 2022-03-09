Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.53 Million

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to post sales of $128.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.52 million to $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $542.85 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

