Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Argo Group International (Get Rating)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
