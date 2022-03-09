Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

