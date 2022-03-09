Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 4,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

