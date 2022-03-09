Brokerages Expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will report $491.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.72 million to $493.06 million. Baozun posted sales of $512.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baozun.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

BZUN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 999,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Baozun by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 3,072.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 596,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

