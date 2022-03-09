Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 140,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

