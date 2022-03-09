Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

OPCH traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,794,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

