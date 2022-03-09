Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.00 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will announce $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the highest is $3.22. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

