Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.66). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

