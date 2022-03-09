Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $52.60

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.