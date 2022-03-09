Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 265.13

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 262 ($3.43).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BARC opened at GBX 159.67 ($2.09) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

