Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.