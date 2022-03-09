Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $150.00

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

