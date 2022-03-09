Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $66.67

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Greif by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,394. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

