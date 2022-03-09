Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Navient by 705.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 97,167.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.