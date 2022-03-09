Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $39.67

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -164.35 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

