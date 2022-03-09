Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $307.14

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 1-year low of $210.27 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.