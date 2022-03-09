Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $307.14

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 1-year low of $210.27 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

