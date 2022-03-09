Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $565.57

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $559.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock traded up $19.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.74. The stock had a trading volume of 360,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 12 month low of $331.60 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.