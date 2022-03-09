Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $186.05

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCEHY shares. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Tencent has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.