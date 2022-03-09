Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE TD opened at $74.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,481,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,887,000 after acquiring an additional 217,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,320,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,811,000 after purchasing an additional 732,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

