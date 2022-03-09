BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider John A. Valentine Acquires 500 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine bought 500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $12,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

