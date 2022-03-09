BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE BRP traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 7,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,180. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRP Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

