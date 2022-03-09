Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bumble by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bumble by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

