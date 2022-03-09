Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

