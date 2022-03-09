Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 181096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.