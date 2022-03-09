Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

