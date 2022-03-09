Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.21.

CZR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

