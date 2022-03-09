Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 1,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

