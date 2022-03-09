California State Teachers Retirement System Has $964,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

