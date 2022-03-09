California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

