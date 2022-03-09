California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.12. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

