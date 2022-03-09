California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $772,703.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

