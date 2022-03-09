Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.