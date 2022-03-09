Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 3,871,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,762. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

