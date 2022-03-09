Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

CAMT opened at $30.17 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

