Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target to GBX 70

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s current price.

Totally stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Monday. Totally has a 1-year low of GBX 29.11 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

