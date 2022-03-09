Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 269.14% from the company’s current price.

888 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.14) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.25 ($7.75).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 186.92 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.16. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of £696.76 million and a P/E ratio of 56.64.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

