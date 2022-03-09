Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$230.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$230.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.57 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$165.65 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$182.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.72.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

