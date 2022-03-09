Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.