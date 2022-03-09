Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 2,489 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.