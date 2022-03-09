Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 8,760 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,064,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 270,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.